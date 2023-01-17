Try thousands of golf courses across the globe with this simulator

Practicing your swing in the off-season can be tough but not impossible. You can always improve your game at home with a tool like the Phigolf World Tour Edition, which gives you a realistic experience of playing on thousands of golf courses.

With winter in full swing (no pun intended), it can be quite difficult to justify a trip to the golf course or even just the practice range. But who's to say that you can no longer sharpen your skills? The Phigolf home golf simulator, currently on sale for 19% off, is specifically designed to help you elevate your swing game anytime and anywhere.

It uses GPS mapping of L1 Technologies, the very same one used by the likes of Bushnell, Yamaha, and GolfNow, to simulate the experience of playing on over 38,000 golf courses, including country clubs and city links. This way, you get to experience (albeit virtually) playing in a variety of ranges and familiarize yourself with the holes at courses you'll surely find yourself in in the future. It comes equipped with a weighted training stick that feels like an actual golf club, making your practice sessions feel more immersive.

Introducing Phigolf World Tour Edition

The real star of this simulation set, however, is the Phigolf sensor, which is a pocket-sized swing analyzer based on a 9-axis motion sensor. When plugged into the end of the training stick, the sensor reads and analyzes your swing as you do it, and sends the data to the accompanying app via Bluetooth. The app then calculates the trajectory and projects the ball flight for you to see on the big screen. You also receive a live 3D analysis on chipping, driving, putting, and more, so you know what your strengths and improvement points are. Plus, the platform even lets you connect with fellow players remotely, allowing you to expand your network further.

Improve your game anytime, anywhere, with this golf simulator. It usually retails for $249, but you can get it on sale for $199.99.

