This pre-loved iPad Pro has the power you need at a price you'll love

Remember 2016? The year Beyoncé dropped Lemonade and fidget spinners were the hottest gadget around? It was also the year Apple introduced the first iPad Pro. Today, a refurbished model can be yours for a fraction of the original price.

Refurbished devices undergo rigorous testing and repairs, ensuring they function like new. This translates to significant savings compared to brand new models. This Grade B refurbished iPad Pro may show some signs of its past life. The sleek aluminum back may have a few minor nicks or scuffs, and the bezel could have some light scratches. But don't worry, these imperfections are purely cosmetic and won't affect the iPad's performance.

The A9X chip delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks, browsing the web, streaming videos, and even light gaming. The stunning 9.7-inch Retina display brings movies and photos to life with vibrant colors and sharp details.

This trusty iPad also boasts 32GB of internal storage, offering ample space for your favorite apps, games, and media. Capture stunning moments with the 12MP iSight camera or hold flawless video calls with the 5MP FaceTime HD camera. And worry not about running out of juice – the 10-hour battery life keeps you powered up all day. To sweeten the deal, this pre-loved gem comes with a few bonuses – a tempered glass screen protector, a snap-on case to keep it looking sharp, and a Lightning cable to keep it connected!

iPad Pro 9.7 Review

Students on a budget will find it perfect for note-taking, reading textbooks, and creating presentations. Content creators will appreciate the crisp display for photo editing or light video work. For casual users who browse social media, email, and stream shows, it's a fantastic option.

It's important to note that the A1673 won't have the latest features like Face ID or the newest iPadOS version. However, most users won't find these dealbreakers. Consider your needs —if you prioritize affordability and a fantastic user experience, this iPad Pro shines.

So, if you're looking for a reliable, portable, and budget-friendly tablet, a refurbished iPad Pro A1673 is a fantastic option. It's a testament to Apple's enduring design and a reminder that sometimes, the best tech treasures come with a bit of history.

