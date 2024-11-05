Print memories instantly with the Kodak Step Slim 2x3 Photo Printer

TL;DR: Print vibrant 2x3 photos with the compact Kodak Step Slim Instant Smartphone Photo Printer for $79.99 — a must-have for memory-makers on the go.

Print photos from your phone instantly with the Kodak Step Slim, a compact, stylish printer for on-the-go memories. It uses ink-free Zink tech for smudge-proof prints, perfect for events, trips, or keeping memories close.

Step Slim in the wild

Equipped with innovative Zink (Zero Ink) technology, the Kodak Step Slim printer for $79.99 (reg. $99) produces high-quality, 2x3-inch prints without the mess of traditional ink or toner. Each print is dry to the touch and resistant to tears, so your memories stay vibrant for years to come. Just connect to the printer via the KODAK STEP Prints app, where you can enhance photos with frames, stickers, and editing tools that bring each memory to life.

The printer’s versatility makes it a great addition to holiday parties, weddings, and family gatherings — guests can take home physical reminders of the day instead of scrolling through endless digital files. Each print also has a sticky backing, letting you easily personalize spaces like lockers, laptops, or walls with memories that stick around.

With its portability, ease of use, and fun customization options, the Kodak Step Slim is a fantastic companion for anyone who loves photography or creating on-the-go memories. Enjoy the experience of turning your favorite shots into lasting, tangible keepsakes with this pocket-friendly printer.

For a limited time, get the Kodak Step Slim Instant Smartphone Photo Printer for you or someone you love for $79.99 (reg. $99).

