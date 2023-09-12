Protect your data with this 3-year VPN subscription, now only $67.20

TL;DR: Surfshark VPN, a highly-rated, reliable VPN solution, is offering a 3-year subscription to help you stay protected online. Use code VPN20 until September 24 to score it for only $67.20 (reg. $430)!

Whether you're working remotely or surfing the web at a local cafe, securing your online data is more critical than ever. This 3-year Surfshark VPN subscription can help and is now further price-dropped to only $67.20 (reg. $430) with code VPN20.

Our online presence is here to stay, and as the world accelerates into the digital realm, experts emphasize the critical role VPN servers now play in our security. With over 3,000 torrent-friendly servers in 65 countries and unlimited data and bandwidth on endless devices, Surfshark provides a speedy solution to maintaining your online privacy for personal and business use.

With Military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption, IPv6 leak protection, and more, Surfshark VPN protects your IP from various websites. The subscription offers unlimited access without geographical limitations, allowing you to work, visit your preferred websites, enjoy the latest movies, and explore content from around the globe securely, all while keeping your data protected. Additionally, the subscription includes a handy CleanWeb feature that prevents annoying advertisements, malware, and unwanted online trackers.

Security and Privacy for your Android device | Surfshark VPN

With excellent reviews from The VPN Lab, TechGadgetCentral, and even stellar ratings on the Google Chrome Store, Surfshark includes customer service around the clock, giving you the support you need whenever you require extra guidance. Other features include a kill switch feature in case your VPN connection drops and a strict no-logs policy.

A verified buyer had this to share about Surfshark VPN: "After using multiple VPNs, and generally being a little disappointed by them, I have to say that Surfshark is definitely one of the better VPNs out there, especially for streaming video[s] ... For the speed, features, and the price, I give Surfshark VPN 5 stars!"

Your foremost concern should be safeguarding your online privacy, and this top-rated solution enables you to turn that priority into a reality.

Get a 3-year subscription to the Surfshark VPN Starter Plan for just $67.20 when you enter code VPN20 at checkout. Hurry, this price drop ends September 24 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.