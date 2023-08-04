Let this summer heat buster keep you cool and light your way, only $60

TL;DR: The Q-Beam Cyclone not only delivers a refreshing breeze but also provides illumination, making it the perfect companion for those hot summer days and nights, at home or at the workplace, now $59.99 (reg. $89.99).

In the scorching heat of summer, when the sun is relentless and sweat becomes your constant companion, you need a superhero to come to your rescue. The Q-Beam Cyclone emerges as the caped crusader of coolness and illumination!

Picture this: you're toiling away in your workshop, beads of perspiration forming on your forehead like tiny waterfalls. Your trusty old fan is whirring away, but its feeble breeze barely reaches your face, leaving you in a state of perpetual discomfort. Enter the Q-Beam Cyclone, with its promise to beat the summer heat and bring a refreshing breeze to your work area.

With 1500 lumens of light, it can brighten up even the darkest corners of your workspace, making sure you never miss a screw or misplace a tool again. The Q-Beam® Cyclone also boasts a mighty 260PRM wind speed, capable of creating a mini cyclone of air.

Thanks to its magnetic base, the Q-Beam® Cyclone has the power to stick to any metal surface. Its rotating and pivoting head and base allow you to shine light and direct the breeze from any angle you desire. Need to illuminate that hard-to-reach corner? No problem! Just twist and turn the Cyclone to your heart's content, and let there be light!

The Q-Beam® Cyclone comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, ensuring that you never run out of juice in the middle of a project. Simply plug it in when you're done, and it'll be ready to save the day once again.

So, if you're tired of sweating buckets and squinting in the dim light of your workshop, it's time to embrace the Q-Beam Cyclone Combination Rechargeable LED Work Light and Fan. With its illuminating power and revitalizing wind, you'll wonder how you ever survived without it.

Now on sale, this innovative device can be yours for only $59.99 (reg. $89.99).

Prices subject to change