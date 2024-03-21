Get your hands on this Grade-A refurbished MacBook Air for only $315

TL;DR: Through March 24, you can score this Grade A refurbished 2017 MacBook Air on sale for just $314.97, no coupon needed.

In the market for a MacBook Air? You can save hundreds of dollars by opting for a refurbished unit, like this Grade A refurbished 2017 MacBook Air on sale for a little over $300 through March 24.

Before we get into the nitty gritty, it's worth mentioning that just because this laptop isn't the latest doesn't mean that it skimps on quality. Its Grade A refurbished rating means that it's in near-mint condition and may only have a minimal amount of scuffing if there's any at all. It's also been inspected to guarantee that it will work as if it's fresh off the shelves.

In terms of features, this MacBook Air remains a powerhouse despite being a 2017 model. It comes with a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor that works to deliver a fast and lag-less performance, even if you have multiple apps open at the same time. Its generous 128GB flash storage is spacey enough to store many of your essential files and personal media, and its 13.3-inch widescreen display and 1440x900 native resolution let you stream and do some light gaming in stunning quality.

MacBook Air 2017 - Review

Working remotely? You can power through urgent tasks anytime, anywhere, with Wi-Fi connectivity. Coupled with a 12-hour battery life, it frees you of the burden of constantly searching for power outlets, facilitating productivity throughout the day.

This MacBook Air may not exactly be the latest and the greatest, but it's in tip-top shape and guaranteed to function like new. Plus, buying refurbished is also an environmentally responsible decision, as you're also contributing to the reduction of e-waste.

Think this deal is too good to be true? Just hear it from one of the many verified buyers who got their hands on a refurbished laptop: "The Apple MacBook Air looks brand new and is super fast and is a great back up to use for different projects in the office so I can expand my business."

Normally retailing for $599, you can get your hands on this Grade A refurbished 2017 MacBook Air on sale for only $314.97 through March 24, 11:59 PM PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change