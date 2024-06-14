This $248 refurbished 11" MacBook Air delivers Apple power at a steal

TL;DR: This $248 (reg. $700) refurbished 11” MacBook Air boasts portability, Apple quality at a discount, and ample power for daily tasks, all wrapped in a travel-ready design.

Forget the latest and greatest laptops everyone seems to be sporting. Let's talk about this hidden gem of the tech world: a refurbished 11"MacBook Air. Think of it as a seasoned traveler itself, ready to embark on its next adventure with you!

Ditch the misconception that refurbished devices are somehow inferior. These MacBooks have undergone a meticulous inspection and restoration process by Apple themselves. They're essentially brand new in all but box (and price tag!). You're getting the trusted Apple quality at a fraction of the cost, freeing up your budget for other things on your must-have list.

This particular MacBook Air has a "Grade B" rating. This simply means it might have some minor cosmetic imperfections, like a tiny scratch or two. But don't let that be a dealbreaker! These imperfections are purely aesthetic and won't affect the performance one bit. Plus, the included case will become your new best friend, keeping those minor marks at bay.

This little powerhouse is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, allowing you to effortlessly handle everyday tasks. And the Intel HD Graphics 6000 ensures smooth visuals for streaming movies during downtime or even playing some light games.

The 11.6” display is the perfect size for portability, making this MacBook Air your ideal travel companion. No more lugging around a bulky laptop—this one fits comfortably in your bag. The 9-hour battery life keeps you powered up on long journeys, and the 128GB solid-state drive gives you ample storage for all your travel essentials—photos, documents, and even movies to keep you entertained. Plus, with 4GB of RAM, you can multitask with ease.

This refurbished 11-inch MacBook Air offers incredible value. You're getting a reliable, portable Apple laptop at a fraction of the price, with a free case to boot!

Make this MacBook Air your perfectly capable and budget-friendly travel partner for only $247.99 (reg. $700.00).

StackSocial prices subject to change