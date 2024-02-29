Get more, pay less with this $160 refurbished iPad plus accessories

TL;DR: Offered at $159.99 (reg. $249.99), this refurbished 6th Generation iPad offers a winning combination of impressive features, such as a stunning Retina display and powerful A10 Fusion chip, coupled with cost-effective pricing and sustainability.

While the allure of the latest gadgets is undeniable, they often carry a hefty price tag. Opting for this refurbished 6th Gen iPad, with its impressive features and Grade “A” rating, means you get all the punch without the knockout blow to your wallet.

Beyond just the lower price point, opting for a refurbished model is like giving tech a second chance to shine. By choosing refurbished, you're not just getting a great deal—you're also giving a high-five to Mother Earth by reducing electronic waste and championing sustainable consumption practices. These devices go through rigorous testing to ensure they meet the same quality standards as their brand-new counterparts. This means you can kick back and relax, knowing you’re getting a reliable device that performs like a champ.

More than just a pretty face, this 6th Generation iPad is a powerhouse of features. With its stunning 9.7-inch Retina display, you can dive into a world of vibrant visuals and crisp details, perfect for binge-watching, browsing, or unleashing your inner digital artist. Powered by the A10 Fusion chip, it glides through tasks like a hot knife through butter, making multi-tasking a breeze and gaming sessions immersive. Plus, with its iSight and FaceTime HD cameras, you can snap high-quality photos, record videos, and engage in crystal-clear video calls with friends, family, and colleagues.

Whether you're a student, professional, or just someone who loves to stay organized, this tablet has your back. With 32GB of storage capacity and 2GB of memory, it's the ultimate sidekick for work or school, providing you with plenty of space for your apps, files, and multimedia. As an added bonus, charging accessories, a case, a screen protector, and a stylus are also included.

Choosing this refurbished 6th Generation iPad is like stepping into the ring with a heavyweight champion—you've found a winning combination of value, reliability, and sustainability. With its impressive features and cost-effective price point, it's a smart investment that doesn't skimp on quality or performance.

Get this Refurbished Space Gray 6th Generation 9.7” Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7” with Accessories for $159.99 (reg. $249.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change