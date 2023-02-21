Good for you and the environment: A refurbished MacBook Air for $250

We know that some pretty cool by-products have come from the electronics we toss in the landfill, but wouldn’t the world be better off if we didn’t add to the e-waste? That’s why buying this refurbished MacBook Air is good for you and for the planet.

Here’s a scary statistic for you. Globally, we generate approximately 50 tons of e-waste every year. That’s equivalent to tossing out 1,000 laptops every second. So while you might not think that your single purchase can make a difference, if we could convince everyone that having the latest and greatest model every time a new version comes on the market isn’t really necessary, it could make a dent in the problem. And make no mistake—it is a problem, not only because of the unsightly heaps of landfill but electronic waste has been known to cause major health problems.

So until the time our devices are made to be compostable, we suggest saving yourself some money and helping to save the environment. This refurbished 11.6” MacBook Air has all the features you need for a productive day at work or at school (or even a not-so-productive day at home!). It’s slim and lightweight so you can carry it with you easily anywhere you want to set up shop. The 38W Li-Poly battery lasts up to nine hours on a single charge, and when the juices are running low you can quickly recharge with the 45W MagSafe 2 power adapter.

Those things that you love about MacBooks are here, too — an Intel Core i5 processor, a 1366x768 resolution LED-backlit display, a 720p FaceTime HD camera, and more. It may come with a few little scuffs or scratches, but you know that those are going to inevitably appear anyway.

Of course, we’ve left the best for last—the price! During our Refurbished Event you can purchase with Apple MacBook Air for the further reduced price of only $249.99 (reg. $999) no coupon is required, but only until February 23, 2023. And if you still have concerns about buying a refurbished product, let us assure you that receiving an almost good as new product with aftermarket parts and labor warranty from a third party.

