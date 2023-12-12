For a tech-savvy holiday consider this refurbished MacBook Air at $300

TL;DR: This refurbished MacBook Air i5 seamlessly combines a sleek design, vibrant 1440x900 resolution LED-backlit display, efficient 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, and remarkable 12-hour battery life, making it the perfect blend of style, performance, portability, and eco-friendliness for any tech enthusiast, on sale now for $299.97 (reg. $529).

Looking for a holiday gift that blends performance, affordability, and environmental consciousness? This refurbished 13" MacBook Air i5 may not be the latest kid on the block it's a timeless gem that's sure to bring joy to any tech-savvy recipient.

Opting for a refurbished model is a savvy move. You can feel confident that this laptop has undergone meticulous testing and restoration, making it as good as new. By choosing a refurbished option you will contributing to the reduction of electronic waste as well as saving money. Plus, during our Holiday Gifting campaign we’ve dropped the price even further. From now until December 17th you can purchase this MacBook Air for only $299.97. If you want to see it wrapped under the tree, however, make sure to order by December 14th.

This MacBook Air boasts a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, effortlessly blending power and efficiency. Despite its 2015 origins, it's more than capable of handling daily tasks, from casual browsing and streaming to intensive document editing and more. The 1440x900 resolution LED-backlit display provides a crisp, vibrant visual feast, perfect for both work and entertainment.

Macbook Air 1.8GHz dual-core 5th-generation Intel Core i5 processor Unboxing

At just under three pounds it’s the perfect on-the-go companion. Slip it into your bag, and you'll hardly notice the weight. The 1440x900 resolution LED-backlit display ensures that every detail pops with clarity and vibrancy, and with Intel HD Graphics 6000 under the hood, graphics-intensive tasks become a breeze, whether you're editing photos or indulging in a bit of casual gaming.

Thanks to this laptop’s incredible battery life you’ll be able to operate for a full 12 hours on a single charge—perfect for those days when an outlet is nowhere in sight. Whether you're a student, a creative professional, or someone who values both style and substance in their tech, this MacBook Air delivers on all fronts.

There are three winners in this offer—you, the recipient, and Mother Nature. This MacBook Air i5 is a classic that defies its age.

Until 11:59PM PST on December 17, 2023 you can buy this refurbished device for only $299.97 (reg. $529) no coupon required, but in order to guarantee on-time holiday delivery, order it by December 14, 2023.

Prices subject to change