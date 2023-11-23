Get Black Friday savings on a refurbished 13.3" MacBook Pro, only $360

TL:DR: This refurbished Apple MacBook Pro combines sleek design with robust features, offering users a cost-effective yet powerful computing solution with a 13.3" Retina display, Intel Core i5 processor, ample storage, and an extended battery life for enhanced productivity and enjoyment. On sale during our Black Friday campaign for only $359.97 (reg. $1,099).

As the holidays near, tech enthusiasts and savvy shoppers alike turn their attention to the much-anticipated Black Friday deals, and this refurbished 13.3” Apple MacBook Pro is one such sought-after gem.

According to Statista, E-waste is the most rapidly expanding category of waste globally, encompassing common electronic devices like televisions, mobile phones, computers, laptops, tablets, cameras, kitchen appliances, and more.

In a time where we need to improve the state of the environment rather than destroy it further, it only makes sense that we turn to refurbished products. Not only they go through meticulous reconditioning and testing processes, but they offer a much lower price point. And now, during our Black Friday sale, we are lowering that price even further. Until 11:59PM on November 27th, you can purchase this 2015 13.3” MacBook Pro for only $359.97 (reg. $1,099).

2015 MacBook Pro 13 5 Years Later! The LAST Perfect MacBook?!

This MacBook Pro operates on an Intel Core i5 processor at 2.7GHz, offering a sophisticated dual-core, four-way processing performance. The Turbo Boost technology elevates the device's capabilities, providing dynamic additional power whenever you need it. The Iris Graphics 6100 enhances your computer's visual performance. Whether you're watching high-quality videos, working on graphic-intensive tasks, or even playing some games, it will make for a smooth and vibrant experience.

With a substantial 8GB of RAM and a 256GB storage, the MacBook Pro is like the master of multitasking, juggling all your digital tasks with ease, making it easy for you to navigate the digital realm without a hiccup.

Connecting effortlessly is a hallmark of this device, thanks to Bluetooth 4.0. With the 802.11ac Wi-Fi, you can enjoy internet access virtually anywhere and at any time, while the 74.9Whr Li-po battery allows you to enjoy up to 12-hours of screen time (not that we recommend that!). And for those of you who love your face-to-face meetings and conversations, the 720p FaceTime HD camera ensures that your interactions are not only convenient but also visually crisp and clear.

With a compelling array of features that cater to both productivity and entertainment, this laptop could be the perfect holiday gift this season (even if it is for yourself!)

Until 11:59PM on November 27th get this 13.3” MacBook Pro only $359.97 (reg. $1,099), no coupon required.

Prices subject to change