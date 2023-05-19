Time for an upgrade? This refurbished MacBook Pro is under $500

TL;DR: This refurbished state-of-the-art 13.3” MacBook Pro with advanced processing power and graphics is now on sale for $489.99 (reg. $1,199).

There’s a saying that states, "If you are going to do something, do it right." It’s clear those at Apple adhere to this, for despite this being a refurbished 13.3” MacBook Pro, it still performs at the speed and quality we expect from our Apple products.

First off, let’s make this clear. While yes, refurbished does mean that the product is used and that it may have a few scuffs on its case, great care has been taken to ensure that, after bringing this 2015 MacBook Pro back to its factory settings, you will be getting a product that is going to work like new. In addition, you will be receiving an aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from a third party. Of course, the bigger benefit to you is that it is going to cost way less than if you bought it hot off the press. (Back in 2015 when these first came out, MacBook Pros were selling for $1300 or over $1600 in today's dollars.) Plus you’re saving this laptop from the gross, unsightly piles of e-waste that are littering our world.

Apple MacBook Pro MF839LL A 13 3 Inch Laptop with Retina Display Product Review – NTR

So if treating yourself to a MacBook Pro has been on your wishlist, but you always felt you couldn’t really afford it, here is your opportunity to fulfill that dream. Now on sale for about 60% off the suggested retail price, this state-of-the-art laptop offers advanced power and graphics thanks to its Intel Core i5 Processor, Thunderbolt Technology (which allows you to connect high-performance peripherals and high-resolution displays to a single port), and its 2560 x 1600 Intel Iris Graphics display. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you’ll be able to work and play without lag and have lots of room to save your files, photos, music, videos, and more.

Complete with a black snap-on case and a MagSafe Charger, this Apple MacBook Pro can be yours for only $489.99 (reg. $1,199).

Prices subject to change