Time to get hands-on with the Rotate DIY Watchmaking Kit, now $170

TL;DR: The Rotate DIY Watchmaking Kit is a revolutionary product that empowers watch enthusiasts and hobbyists to delve into the intricate world of horology, and it’s now on sale for $169.99 (reg. $225).

This Rotate DIY Watchmaking Kit is the perfect gift for you or any do-it-yourselfer enthusiast in your life. With everything you need to build your very own mechanical watch, it combines the joy of craftsmanship with the functionality of a stylish timepiece.

The Eiffel model is iconic yet simplistic. With its iconic yet minimalist design, it combines timeless elements with a contemporary, glossy finish. The kit includes all the necessary parts and tools you’ll need to complete the assembly process and features Miyota 8215 Automatic movement with 21 jewels and a date-setting feature. Whether you're a seasoned watchmaker or a complete beginner, it has you covered. The included user-friendly guide provides step-by-step instructions, making it easy to follow along and build your watch with confidence.

With 479 backers that pledged over $90,000, the kit was successfully funded on Kickstarter, the crowdfunding platform that allows innovative products to come to life. Also featured in a variety of publications, including the New York Times, Gadget Flow, and Geeky Gadgets, the Rotate DIY Watchmaking Kit was created by watchmakers and artisans dedicated to keeping analog alive.

Building your own mechanical watch is not only a rewarding experience but also a fun one. As you assemble the various components, you'll gain a deeper understanding of how a watch works and appreciate the intricate craftsmanship involved. It's a hands-on learning opportunity that combines education with entertainment.

Once you've completed the assembly, you'll be left with a fashionable timepiece with a handsome goldtone stainless steel strap that you can proudly wear on your wrist as you step out for a night on the town or enter a power meeting. In a world increasingly dominated by digital technology, the Rotate DIY Watchmaking Kit serves as a reminder that there is beauty in simplicity, elegance in mechanical precision, and profound satisfaction in being able to wear a timepiece that you have personally assembled. As one happy customer lauds, “Unbelievable journey with the Rotate Watches. I discovered a whole new world. My Rotate watch looks like an expensive brand watch on my hand.”

Normally valued at $225, you can purchase this Rotate DIY Watchmaking Kit for only $169.99.

Prices subject to change