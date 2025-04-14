Running out fast: These MacBooks are still only $200

TL;DR: Get a MacBook Air on sale for $199.97 through April 27.

On the hunt for a computer you can take anywhere? This MacBook Air is lightweight, powerful enough for the basics, and it's on sale. Instead of paying $999, you can get it for just $199.97, but not for much longer.

A computer for work or school

This 13.3-inch MacBook Air strikes a balance between portability and function, making it a solid pick for students, frequent travelers, or anyone who needs a simple, no-fuss laptop for everyday tasks. It’s powered by a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough for browsing, streaming videos, working, or handling light creative tasks.

The 128GB SSD leaves plenty of room for essential files, photos, and apps. The solid-state drive also helps the MacBook start up quickly and respond smoothly, whether you're opening apps or saving work.

Despite being a 2017 model, this MacBook still holds up well thanks to its efficient hardware and compatibility with macOS Monterey. You’ll have access to many of the same features available on newer devices, and it integrates smoothly with other Apple products like iPhones and iPads. Whether you're using AirDrop to share files or hopping between devices with Handoff, the ecosystem experience remains intact.

As a refurbished unit with a Grade A/B rating, this MacBook may show minor signs of wear, but it's fully functional and backed by a 90-day warranty. For anyone looking for a dependable, budget-friendly laptop that’s easy to carry and gets the job done, this MacBook Air checks all the boxes.

Through April 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, it's just $199.97 to get a MacBook Air.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

