Save money without skimping on quality with this MacBook Air, only $195

One new-to-you 13” MacBook Air for under $200; one less device in our landfills.

While some people may decide that camping overnight in order to be one of the first to get their hands on the latest of one of Apple’s most popular devices, you should think twice about not only the high price but the environment as well.

A new MacBook Air can run you north of $1,000 and true, it may have a few more bells and whistles than the older models, but you have to ask yourself if those features are worth the hundreds of dollars. Keep in mind that Apple has always prided itself on quality and so you can be confident that this refurbished MacBook Air that has been brought back to nearly new condition will live up to the standards that have been placed on all Apple products.

Plus the environmentally conscious can pat themselves on the back that they have saved another device from being added to the world’s growing amount of electronic waste. You may think that one laptop may not make a difference on a global scale, but if we all did our part, we could hopefully see that pile of unwanted devices slowly diminish.

This particular model of MacBook Air offers 128GB of flash storage, which allows for up to 7 hours of web browsing time and 30 days of standby time. It’s packed with powerful processing features like the 5th Gen Intel Core i5, 4GB of RAM, 64GB SSD, 2 USB ports, and so much more. The 13.3" widescreen is displayed in 1440 x 900 resolution with Intel® HD Graphics 4000 and features LED backlighting, resulting in crystal clear images and videos, as well as high energy efficiency. All this wrapped up in an ultra-thin and lightweight all-aluminum unibody.

So despite the fact that this laptop may have a few minor dents and scrapes on its body, it’s really what’s on the inside that counts. If the term “refurbished” still makes you a little jittery, know that this MacBook Air also comes with an aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from a third party. And once you start downloading some of your favorite programs and security bundles, you’ll really fall in love with all this device has to offer.

Be the proud (and responsible) owner of this new-to-you 13” MacBook Air today for only $194.99 (regularly priced at $285) and know you have done something good for both you and the planet.

Prices subject to change.