Score a mini MBA course and access to Microsoft Office for only $55

With tax season just around the corner, your number-crunching skills will be tested once again. Ensure you have both the financial acumen and tools to deal with those W2s with a Microsoft Office Pro License + An Entire MBA in 1 Course bundle on sale.

This 2-part package hits two birds with one stone, as it delivers the essentials you need to stay on top of your finances. It nets you a lifetime license to essential Microsoft Office apps, along with unlimited access to business and finance lessons from a Columbia University alum. For a limited time, it's on sale for only a little over $50.

The Microsoft Office license offers lifetime access to programs you likely already use on the regular, including Word, Excel, PowePoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You can install these on one Windows computer for use at home or work, and upon purchase, you'll receive your software license keys and download links right away for immediate use.

An Entire MBA in 1 Course By An Award Winning MBA Professor (See Description for $9.99 Coupon)

Meanwhile, the finance course included in the package offers you a taste of what getting an MBA would be like. Spearheaded by Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist, and Columbia University business school graduate with experience working at top institutions like Goldman Sachs, it packs over 50 lectures spread across seven hours of premium content aimed at supplying you with comprehensive knowledge of starting and running a business.

Patterned after an actual MBA program, the course fills you in on how to start a company, how to create financial models from scratch, how to analyze company financials, and more. You'll also discover the inner workings of investment banking firms and management consulting companies, as well as acquire the skills to analyze entire markets from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective.

Boost your financial literacy and score essential business tools with this bundle. Instead of paying full price for the Microsoft Office license and the mini MBA course, you can get both on sale for only $54.99.

Prices subject to change.