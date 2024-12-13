This gift says, “I see your cooking skills, and I’m here to help”

TL;DR: Save 74% on this knife set that arrives in a gift box. Order by December 15 for delivery by Christmas.

We’ve all had our tastebuds traumatized by a friend or family member, but maybe it wasn’t their fault. Maybe it wasn’t the recipe or their skills but the tools in the kitchen that interfered with the magic. These knives could be the perfect gift.

We all know the struggle of slicing veggies and meats with the cheap knives we bought back in college, so upgrade someone’s to this luxurious set of Japanese chef’s knives. During our holiday gifting sale, you can pay only $109.97 instead of $429.

Just place your order on or before December 15 for guaranteed delivery by Christmas. The knives arrive prewrapped in a gift box.

A gift they can use every day, for years

One of the best gifts is something they need but won’t get for themselves. Your giftee probably won’t realize just how poor quality their knives are until they try these.

Japanese knives are cut at a sharper angle than Western ones, making meal prep quicker and more enjoyable. A regular sharpening is still necessary, but these won’t dull or need to be replaced as quickly.

You only have a couple more days to order the knife set to guarantee they arrive in time for Christmas.

Seido Knives Product Unboxing | Seido Knives Review

Here’s what’s included

Your giftee will appreciate a knife for pretty much every cutting need:



Chef’s knife

Slicing knife

Bread knife

Cleaver

Santoku knife (two sizes)

Boning knife

Paring knife

The knife set arrives in a gift box, meaning you don’t have to do any wrapping. While the knives are intended for everyday use, your giftee might keep the box for storage or when they move.

Order this knife set for $109.97 (reg. $429) by December 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT for on-time delivery. No coupon is needed to get this holiday sale price.

