These luxurious knives make every meal gourmet
TL;DR: Save 74% on this 8-piece Japanese knife set through August 4. It includes a gift box that doubles for storage.
Discover the secret weapon (not literally) that will transform your home cooking into a five-star experience. Instead of using those dull knives from your kitchen drawer, you should be using this luxury set that’s sharper and fancier.
The Seido™ Japanese knife set is even on sale for the next few days. Through August 4, you can get eight expertly crafted knives for $109.97 (reg. $429) with a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty.
Turn your home into a 5-star restaurant
Be careful—these knives are sharp! Western-style knives, like those begging for mercy in your drawer, have an edge angle of around 25º, and these Japanese knives are constructed with a 15º edge. If you think back to your math lessons, that’s a more acute, sharper angle.
That makes for easier slicing and dicing and an all-around more enjoyable meal prep experience. Imagine never having to saw through a tomato with your dull and too-large knife again. This set comes with a size and shape for virtually every cutting need:
- 8” chef knife, a great all-purpose tool for whatever’s on your cutting board.
- 8” slicing knife, perfect for cutting thin slices of meats or veggies.
- 8” bread knife, delicately slice through baked goods.
- 7” cleaver, hack through bones and tough meat or use the flat side to crush garlic.
- 7” and 5” Santoku knives, chop through fruits and veggies without them sticking to the blade.
- 6” boning knife, easily cut meat away from bones.
- 3.5” paring knife, cut and peel precisely.
Do you think this set would be perfect for someone else? It also comes with a gift box that makes for an effortless present. But if you’re keeping it all to yourself, it doubles well for storage.
Cut into luxury with this limited-time knife deal and get the Seido™ Japanese knife set at $109.97 (reg. $429) through August 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon needed.
StackSocial prices subject to change