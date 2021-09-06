Keep your streams private with SelectTV and KeepSolid VPN

It's not often we get R&R, but when we do, we want it without any disruption. This SelectTV And KeepSolid VPN bundle will let you take time out for yourself and your favorite stress relief shows on the down-low no matter where you are.

This deal is twofold and ready for the taking. The first part is an incredible lifetime subscription to the SelectTV streaming app. With SelectTV, you get over 150 channels, over 500,000 TV shows and movies, the best deals on pay-per-view movies, and a way to manage all of your streaming services in one location. Worried about losing your locals? Don't be, because you'll still be able to access your locals in most markets, and often times in Spanish as well.

To make things easier, SelectTV's guide searches, updates, and manages over 2,000,000 video links every day, so your taste in TV can consistently change should you want it to. There's no need to continue to flip through your subscriptions; they'll all exist in one place waiting for you to return. With a quick search, the world of TV is at your fingertips. But, just in case you do want to get back to that landing page for your favorite app, SelectTV manages all of your apps nicely in one spot.

Welcome to SelectTV

Part two of this deal is a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. Using this service ensures that all of your searches and watches, SelectTV or otherwise, are done in pure confidentiality. With no speed or bandwidth limits, unlimited traffic and connection speed, access to over 400 VPN servers and over 80 locations globally, you'll be able to connect to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+, and HBO Now no matter where you travel to.

On top of that, VPN Unlimited boasts AES 256-bit encryption for unparalleled security. It also features a kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms in case your connection ever goes down. And, if you're really struggling to set things up, someone is available to give you a helping hand 24/7 through their help desk.

Stream happily and freely knowing a VPN always has your back against hackers and other spies, which is important when so many security breaches are taking place in 2021. Think of this bundle as an added layer of privacy for all of those Amazon purchases you decided you really needed while anxiety shopping.

The SelectTV And KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription Bundle is a $677 value, but you can get it on sale now for $99, or 85 percent off.

Prices subject to change