Keep your coffee hot and your phone charged with the same device!

It doesn't matter if it's psychological, physiological, or just totally illogical, you just love your morning cup of coffee. Problem is, your hot cuppa java just doesn’t stay that way for long. This self-heating mug system can rectify that!

We know that are things that are a lot worse than reaching for your coffee, expecting it to be a certain temperature, only to be disappointed when it crosses your lips. But if you wanted it cold, you would have opted for a cold brew. You could, of course, heat it up in the microwave, but how many times have you done that, and forgotten about your cup? Why not try this Ui 2-in-1 Self-Heating Mug and Wireless Charging Pad Set instead?

Whether you’re opting for a good ol’ cup of Joe or tea — or any hot beverage for that matter — simply pour it into the stylish ceramic self-heating mug, cover it with the matching lid, and your coffee will stay at the perfect drinking temperature of 135 degrees for longer. The cup is heated by the included charging pad which will not only make sure the drink stays hot, but serves the dual function of being able to juice up your phone as well. In other words, while you’re getting charged up by your coffee, your device is getting its fix from this handy gadget!

With rave reviews like “I really did not think I’d love this thing as much as I do … This set keeps my coffee and tea warm for as long as I need and if you put the lid on, it actually gets HOT!” and “LOVE this mug! ... Keeps coffee/tea super warm and I can also charge my phone. Bought a second one because they are just that amazing!”, we think that you, too, will be impressed by this set.

So get the coffee machine going, or the kettle boiling, and order this Ui 2-in-1 Self-Heating Mug and Wireless Charging Pad Set, available now for only $79.99, 15% off the suggested retail price.

Prices subject to change