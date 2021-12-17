This 2-in-1 super device keeps your coffee warm and your phone charged

Your morning routine sets the tone for the rest of the day. Start the day off right by enjoying a warm beverage of choice and a fully charged phone with the Ui 2-in-1 Self-Heating Mug & Wireless Charging Pad Set — now an extra 10% off.

Cold months call for extra toasty drinks. The problem, however, is that they tend to get cool so fast. After you've finished going through your emails, to-do lists, and meetings, your cup of joe is now in a cold and stale state. The Ui Mug from OHOM uses revolutionary self-heating technology to keep your favorite beverage in the ideal condition constantly.

Keeping your drinks delectable at a temperature of 130 °F, the mug also comes with a lid, ensuring extra insulation. Its minimalistic design is constructed from fine ceramic and goes with any decor, complementing your desk accessories or home design. In addition, the mug can hold up to 12 fl. oz. of liquid, giving you plenty of sipping opportunities.

When it comes to wireless charging, this gadget does that too. Its durable dual-purpose charging pad not only heats your drinks but also repowers your phone. Compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and any Qi-enabled device, the wireless charger packs in 15W of charging speed and can be easily plugged into any wall outlet with its included charger. The complete package consists of the ceramic mug, a ceramic lid, a charging pad, a power adapter, and a USB Type-C cable, and makes a perfect gadget for your coffee-loving loved one who also forgets to charge their phone.

Regularly priced at $94, the Ui 2-in-1 Self-Heating Mug & Wireless Charging Pad Set is now on sale for $84.95. Drink tea, coffee, hot toddies, or any other beverage at the ideal temperature every time with this fantastic device.

Prices subject to change.