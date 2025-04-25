Small business MS Office savings hack: Office is now $29.97

TL;DR: Outfit your PC with your most-used Office programs when you snag a deal on Office 2019 for only $29.97.

Small businesses often have small budgets, and that means doing everything you can for that bottom line. One of the best ways to save on Microsoft Office is to pick up one of the older versions, like Office 2019 now on sale for $29.97 (reg. $229).

Older doesn't mean obsolete

MS Office has undergone a few different iterations, but programs and files are still compatible across the years. That's why using MS Office for simple, small business projects like creating documents in Microsoft Word or balancing your expenses in Excel can be feasible even with an older model.

You get all the classics with Office 2019, including:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

Publisher

Access

And those last two, Publisher and Access, are significant because they're not included in later editions of Office. If you like to use those as part of your small business workflow, buying this older edition of the Office program is a great way to maintain their use.

Not only is MS Office less expensive than more recent editions, it's a single one-time payment, unlike Microsoft 365, which is an ongoing subscription fee. And in fact, Microsoft recently upped the price of 365 for the first time in 12 years. There's no guarantee that subscription prices will stick at the level you expect, but a one-and-done purchase like Office 2019 is a single line item for your budget.

If you need to add a new license to a PC or outfit a brand new device, going for a less expensive edition like MS Office 2019 is a wise choice for small businesses to get something that will be compatible across existing Microsoft systems.

Don't miss out on this price drop of MS Office 2019 for just $29.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

