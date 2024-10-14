It looks like a credit card, but it helps you track your stuff

TL;DR: Save 24% on this AirTag alternative that’s slim enough to fit in your wallet.

Just like your phone and keys, this wallet tracker is quickly becoming an everyday essential. You know that dreadful feeling when you realize your wallet isn’t in your pocket, your briefcase, or your desk drawer? Yeah, this gadget helps remedy that.

It works with the Find My app on your iPhone. In those panicked moments, you can just open the app, see where your wallet is on a map, and play a sound to retrieve it. Order a 3-pack of the KeySmart SmartCards for $89.99 with free shipping (reg. $119.97). They’re great for wallets, luggage, passports, or gifting.

Aren’t super familiar with the Find My app yet? You’ll love it. Let’s say you accidentally leave for work without your wallet. The app will send a notification to your iPhone or CarPlay, letting you know so you can turn back, retrieve your credit cards, and not be stuck without a way to pay for lunch.

Or, in those terrible moments where you lost your wallet, keys, or luggage for good, the app has a “Lost Mode” that shows you its last known location on a map. If anyone finds it, they can see your contact information so you can retrieve it.

Here’s why the SmartCard is better than other trackers

You may have heard of Apple’s infamous little AirTag, but it’s not the best tracking device out there. For one, it’s shaped like a coin, so it doesn’t fit in your wallet without making an awkward bulge.

Plus, the AirTag has a battery that needs replacing, while the SmartCard is rechargeable. Just throw it onto a Qi-enabled wireless charger about every five months. Yeah, it doesn’t need a power boost often.

Whether you’re hoping to de-stress your days or check off some holiday gifts early, or both, this deal is hard to ignore.

Get a 3-pack of these credit card trackers for $89.99 with free shipping (reg. $119.97). That’s just $30 each.

