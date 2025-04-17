So cheap you'll flip — This Surface travel laptop is under $200

TL;DR: Packing light just got a whole lot easier. The Microsoft Surface SE is a no-fuss laptop built for life on the move, and it’s just $189.99 (MSRP $378)

This compact 11.6-inch laptop handles everyday tasks like checking email, editing docs, browsing, streaming, and staying on top of your inbox without weighing down your bag. It runs quietly, boots up fast, and delivers up to 16 hours of battery life, so you can keep working or watching through long flights, layovers, or road trip stops.

It’s a versatile machine for versatile lives like students commuting to class, freelancers working from anywhere, or anyone who wants a reliable backup device for travel and downtime.

This is an open-box deal, not refurbished. That means it’s essentially new, excess store inventory, or a retail return. Each unit is professionally inspected and cleaned, so while the packaging may show minor wear, the device inside is in like-new condition and ready to go.

Buying open box is a smart way to save money and reduce waste. Instead of letting perfectly good tech gather dust or go to a landfill, you’re giving it a second chance and avoiding new-device markups driven by tariffs and supply chain costs.

Get the Microsoft Surface SE for $189.99 (49% off MSRP).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

