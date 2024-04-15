These Sony noise-cancelling earphones are ideal for active lifestyles

TL;DR: At $74.99, Sony's WF-C700N Noise Cancelling Headphones offer clear audio, comfortable wear, and long battery life to help you drown out distractions and find your sonic haven.

The world can be a cacophony of unwanted noise. Noisy neighbors with questionable taste in music, the persistent hum of airplane engines, or even overenthusiastic colleagues hovering at your desk– sometimes, you just need an escape.

Enter the Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancelling Headphones, your gateway to sonic serenity (or at least, a significant reduction in decibel distress). Sony's technology helps block out those pesky background noises, letting you truly immerse yourself in your music, audiobooks, or podcasts.

We've all experienced earbuds that feel like they're slowly trying to burrow into your brain. Not the WF-C700Ns. Their ergonomic design and lightweight build ensure they'll stay comfortably in place, whether you're headbanging to your workout playlist or zoning out on a plane ride.

Need to hold a conversation or catch an announcement? No problem. The WF-C700Ns come with an ambient sound mode that lets in essential external sounds. No more scrambling to take your earbuds out every time someone tries to talk to you.

Sony | WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones – Product Overview

Ever get tired of juggling your phone and laptop for music? The WF-C700Ns can connect to both at once, so you can seamlessly switch between devices. Worried about sweat during a workout or getting caught in the rain? No problem, these headphones are water-resistant and can handle splashes and light showers. And for those who love streaming music, the DSEE™ feature helps boost the quality of compressed audio files, making your favorite songs sound crisp and clear.

The WF-C700Ns offer a battery life of up to 5 hours and a handy charging case that extends that to a total of 15 hours. That's enough music to fuel your commute, your workout, and an audiobook on your lunch break – all without a single panicked scramble for the charger.

Note that these WF-C700Ns as sold as "Open Box." It just means someone else peeked at the box first, but the headphones themselves are brand new and ready to be your noise-cancelling companions.

For a comfortable, stylish, and effective escape from the daily noise grind, get the Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancelling Headphones for only $74.99 (reg. $119).

StackSocial prices subject to change