Get this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for an extra $10 off

Watching the bars on your iPhone slowly waning is like seeing your gas gauge nearing empty, hoping there’s enough fuel to reach the next gas station. To help ensure your phone never runs out of “gas” have this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger on hand.

In this day of immediacy, when we want things not now, but right now, it’s inconceivable to think that when the first cell phones came out they took up to ten hours to charge. Why you can fly from the United States to Europe in much less time than that. Thank goodness technology has enabled us to not only get our phones up and running in no time, but it can also do so without the hassle of wires and cords.

Featuring a built-in magnet and metal plate, this wireless charger sticks securely to your iPhone to prevent it from sliding off. (Note that the magnet only works for iPhone 12 or newer models, plus all Qi-enabled wireless devices, including Androids). Simply place it on your iPhone and let it do its magic … well “magic” may be a little overzealous, but you’ll surely appreciate the speed with which your device is fully juiced and ready to roll. Plus you’ll never have to worry about your devices overcharging thanks to the built-in safeguards.

The Speedy Mag Wireless Charger is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from verified buyers and the recipient of such reviews as, “Love that I no longer have to worry about being out and about and my phone battery dying. I pop on this charger and it keeps my phone charged.” and “It charges quickly both from receiving a charge and also giving a charge and it’s so small and discreet. You barely know it’s there.”

Available now for an additional $10 off our already discounted price, for a limited time only this charger can be purchased for $39.99 (regularly priced at $119).

Price subject to change