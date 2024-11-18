Want to stop paying for gas? Commute with this all-terrain e-bike

TL;DR: Save 16% on the SWFT Z.X e-bike, now $999.99 (reg. $1,199) with free shipping.

Have recent gas prices had you pondering how you might be able to cut commute or travel costs? Here's an idea: have you considered biking? Traditional bikes definitely have limitations, but you could go for a greener (in more ways than one) option, like this e-bike that comes with pedal assist.

Meet the SWFT Z.X, an all-terrain e-bike that might be the more practical alternative to driving. You can zip around your neighborhood and potentially avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic when you grab it for $999.99 (reg. $1,199)—that's 16% off while supplies last.

Rather than deal with bad drivers or rush hour traffic, you could skip all of that with this e-bike. You might even reach your daily exercise goal just by swapping out your car for this transportation method.

If your commute is on the longer side, or you live in an area with a lot of hills, biking may not be a transportation option without the SWFT Z.X's throttle. Squeeze it for an instant boost and zoom up to 20mph—and get to your destination quicker. Climbing hills? Use the pedal assistance mode to get assistance with tricky inclines.

You can also choose from one of the three levels of pedal assistance for different riding conditions, like rocky hills, unevenly paved streets, and even grass. Off-road riding will be a breeze, thanks to the SWFT Z.X's 3-inch wide tires and front suspension for going on trails.

While you're biking at night, be sure to switch on the bright LED headlight so pedestrians, drivers, and other bikers can see you. You can check out your ride's stats with its illuminated LED display and see your speed, throttle selection, and more.

Ride this e-bike up to 53 miles before its battery dies. You're not out of luck if your battery dies when you're adventuring—you can always manually pedal home. It takes only 6 hours to recharge fully, so plug it in when you're home, and your bike will be ready to get you to the office, grocery store, or gym the next day.

Revolutionize your commute with the SWFT Z.X all-terrain e-bike with pedal assist.

