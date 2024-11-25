Can your pen digitize as you write? Guess you need this Black Friday deal

TL;DR: Get the SyncPen 4 smartpen and notebook for $129.99 with this Black Friday deal (reg. $139).

Paper notes are great—until you can’t find them. How many times have you scribbled something down in a meeting, only to lose track of it in the mess that is your desk? This smartpen and notebook set puts an end to lost time and frustration.

Here’s how it works

You’ve heard how important it is to back up your work to the cloud, and the same goes for your notes. Using a smartpen means you don’t have to type or scan anything—just use the pen with its special paper like so:

Pair with the NEWYES iOS or Android app. Start writing, and the pen will turn on automatically. Draw on the physical paper and watch your notes come to life on your device. Export as a PDF, DOCX, JPEG, or MP4.

See it in action:

SyncPen 4: NEWYES 4th Generation Reusable Smartpen Set

If you’re taking a language or math course, the smartpen can transcribe notes in 73 languages, including math elements. You might pick up this pen just for some help in Spanish or Calculus.

Don’t feel like taking notes in a lecture or meeting? Just hit record in the NEWYES app and worry about them later.

You’ll eventually run out of notebook paper, but don’t worry—wipe off your pen marks with an eraser, water, or hot air dryer and reuse the paper over and over again. As for the pen, you get five ink refills.

Change the way you work using this smartpen with app compatibility, now $129.99 (reg. $139) for Black Friday.

