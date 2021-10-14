The Terra-Core trainer, a one stop shop for at-home workouts, on sale

Typically retailing for $200, the Terra-Core trainer is now on sale for $180, which is 10% off its retail price, a worthwhile investment if you want to optimize your home workouts, and here is why.

First, it’s versatile. The Terra-Core is a unique dual-use product for all fitness levels that engages four times more muscle groups than typical exercises, and core strength is at the center of it all. The top side is an air-filled balance trainer that doubles as a fully functional bench, making it fun and easy to utilize with dumbbells, kettlebells, medicine balls, and other fitness equipment. The bottom side has two push-up handles, sidebars, and band-bridges, creating endless workout possibilities.

Second, it’s convenient and durable. Being a standalone product, you'll save time, space, and headaches when having to choose between multiple equipment options for your home workouts. The Terra-Core is also made of high-density polyethylene built to commercial standards and tested to withstand 4,500Ibs. Plus, it comes with a 100% lifetime warranty, a rarity in the fitness industry, proving Terra-Core's commitment to a lasting product.

Check out the Terra-Core in action here:

Brief Breakdown Of The Terra-Core

Take it from a customer’s review on Amazon, “I saw a video online that showed 60 different exercises and I was blown away at what an incredible product this was. It was a weight bench, a step, plank machine, pushups, literally anything you can think of- doing it on the terra core makes you sweat twice as much. Yet it [is] so much more comfortable than a floor or a bench. You literally float on air and it makes everything more dynamic and more amplified.” That's not the only customer praise it received; the Terra-Core currently holds 4.7 out of five stars from over 400 verified Amazon reviewers.

Lastly, it comes with a bonus app feature. The Terra-Core app gives you access to new and exciting workouts with support and challenges from other Terra-Core tribe members, essentially providing a virtual personal trainer at your fingertips.

The Terra-Core fitness trainer is designed to put you and your boundless creativity at the forefront of your at-home workouts — get yours now on sale for $180, or 10% off.

Prices subject to change.