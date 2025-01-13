The tiny gadget that's making waves with professionals

TL;DR: Part pen, part multitool, the ForeverPen™ is a great addition to any keychain or EDC collection, and it's on sale for $23.99 (reg. $40).

Why does it seem like every time you need a pen, that's when you don't have one? If you want to make sure that never happens again, get the ink-free ForeverPen™. It's titanium, lasts forever, and is only $23.99.

More than just a pen

The ForeverPen™ isn’t just a pen. It’s a practical solution for life’s small yet frustrating moments. It’s small enough to fit on your keyring or slip into a jacket pocket, but don't worry about it getting knocked around. The titanium construction is built to last, while the precision-crafted silver composite nib writes smoothly on nearly any surface, including paper, wood, and even plastic. You can even write in the rain.

ForeverPen™ Super-tiny Inkless Pen Made to Last Forever

This little pen doesn't just write. You can actually use it to slice through packaging instead of using your keys or trying to find a box cutter. That's what makes it such a find for EDC enthusiasts: a ton of practical applications in a tiny form.

Best of all, there’s no ink to dry out or smudge, so it’s always ready to use—no refills, no hassle. The tip has even been structurally stress-tested to last longer than any other pen, and the whole thing is only one inch long.

Always have a pen when you need one.

Get an inkless ForeverPen™ while they're on sale for $23.99.

ForeverPen™ Tiny Inkless Pen & Multi-Tool - $23.99

StackSocial prices subject to change.

