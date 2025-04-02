This app is the PDF whisperer, and right now it's $30 for life

TL;DR: Make peace with PDFs once and for all with a lifetime license to SwifDoo PDF Pro for Windows for just $29.97, the best price online, through April 27.

Feel the need to meditate after dealing with a PDF file? While getting zen is great, let SwifDoo PDF Pro take the frustration out of this pesky file format. Right now, a lifetime license for Windows is just $29.97 until April 27.

SwifDoo PDF Pro lets you work smarter, not harder

If you're ready to make nice with PDF files, SwifDoo PDF Pro can serve as your PDF whisperer. It lets you edit, convert, translate, and more... all in just a few clicks.

Need to sign a contract? Or fill out forms for the doctor's office? PDFs pop up everywhere these days, and SwifDoo is there to help you out. Add or edit text in a PDF easily by inserting a text box, making a PDF contract, resume, or report much more manageable.

Meet SwifDoo PDF

Aside from editing PDFs, you'll also be able to convert them easily with SwifDoo. Take a Microsoft Office document, a JPEG, CAD drawings, or other file format type and turn it into a PDF in seconds. Your file will remain intact during the conversion, so you don't have to worry about formatting changes.

SwifDoo doubles as a scanning app, letting you scan a paper file and turn it digital. From there, you can also edit it as needed right on the app.

If you're ever working with a PDF in another language, SwifDoo also serves as a translator. Select the text and watch SwifDoo translate it to your native tongue for maximum efficiency.

Get your SwifDoo PDF Pro Perpetual lifetime license for Windows for the best price on the web — $29.97 — now through April 27.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

