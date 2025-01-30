This bundle makes MS Office and Windows 11 Pro yours forever, now $55

Most of us rely on Microsoft apps to power through our workday or personal projects. But if you're getting access through Microsoft 365, you might be paying for yet another subscription. Another downside? You'll be paying even more for your access this year, as Microsoft just announced they're raising the yearly $69.99 fee to $99.99.

Tired of the recurring fees? Why not own your essential apps and software with a lifetime license? This year, you can finally rest easy knowing your tools are actually yours by grabbing this bundle featuring Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro. You have until February 2 to get this productivity-enhancing package for only $54.97 (reg. $438)!

Microsoft Office: your daily go-to

We'll be upfront—it may not be the latest version, but Microsoft Office 2021 is equipped with the classic apps you know and rely on daily, and those include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Use Teams to schedule meetings with coworkers and Excel to crunch out digits for your manager.

Each app has a sleek, ribbon-based interface that makes navigating them simple. Since this license is yours for life, you won't experience service interruptions or have to deal with subscription renewals (cough, cough, Microsoft 365) ever again.

Windows 11 Pro: your PC's performance boost

Whether your PC is in desperate need of an internal makeover or you're just happy to have Windows 11 Pro as part of this bundle, you'll appreciate how this operating system is tailored for practically any professional.

Check out some of Windows 11 Pro's top features:

Security: Browse, stream, and game with greater peace of mind thanks to features like biometrics login, Smart App Control, and TPM 2.0.

Productivity: Enjoy features like snap layouts, desktops, seamless redocking, and improved voice typing, all of which can streamline your workday.

Copilot: Your new AI-powered assistant that can answer your queries, summarize web pages, and more.

It's time to ditch the subscriptions for your most-used apps and software.

Outfit your PC with lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office 2021 and Windows 11 Pro, now just $54.97 until February 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

