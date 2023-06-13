Unleash their imagination with Toybox, a 3D printer for kids, now $299

TL;DR: Why buy toys when you can print them yourself? The Toybox 3D Printer is now 28% off for a limited time.

As seen on Shark Tank, the Toybox 3D Printer Starter Bundle is a kid-friendly, easy-to-use 3D printer that comes with everything a beginner needs to start creating their own toys and figurines, now on sale for $298.99 (reg. $419).

If it’s good enough for those on Shark Tank, you have to know it’s great for your kids. For the price of one toy, your little tech wizzes could end up with 300 of them. This Toybox 3D Printer is an educational way to keep your offspring entertained.

If you’re tired of hearing "I'm bored" from your kids then it may be time to shift their focus away from the same old toys they’ve been playing with and onto something that gives them more control—something that will allow them to create their own unique toys, while learning valuable skills in 3D design and printing. Plus, it's a great way to foster creativity and imagination.

Envision watching your child's face light up when their creation comes to life before their very eyes. With the Toybox 3D Printer the options are endless! From cars to dolls to mini animals, your child can bring their wildest dreams to fruition. And if they ever run out of ideas, the Toybox app offers a wide selection of pre-designed toys to choose from. To make it even more enticing, your kiddo can now print toys and action figures based on DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Friends, Seinfeld, and classic movies such as Polar Express and Elf.

Toybox: The 3D Printer Just For Kids - As seen on Shark Tank!

The Toybox 3D Printer is simple to use (it can be controlled with simple one-touch functions and doesn't require a knife to remove prints like most 3D printers) and safe to operate (the printer uses non-toxic, biodegradable printer food). Better yet, there will be no more waiting for deliveries or dealing with missing pieces. The fun never ends!

So while you're doing your own thing trying to improve your technological wizardry, your kiddos can be loading up the cartridge, choosing a design, and voila! In no time, they’ll have a shiny new toy in their hands. And if you’re nice to them, they may even let you have a try.

Regularly valued at $419, this innovative, easy-to-use 3D printer is now available for only $298.99.

Prices subject to change