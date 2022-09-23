These earbuds are the ideal gym companion, and they're on sale

Music has the ability to turn any task or activity into a fun one. From studying to cooking to commuting to working out, doing them becomes more exciting when accompanied by your favorite songs. This, of course, isn't surprising, considering how music has been scientifically proven to boost your mood, lower stress levels, and even ease pain.

If you're the type to blast music as you complete your chores, you'd want to invest in a pair that will stream high-quality sonics and deliver flexibility throughout the day. The TruPro 3 TWS Earbuds fit that bill, and for a limited time, you can get them on sale for 80 percent off.

Compact, lightweight, and have IPX7 waterproofing, these earbuds are designed to be worn anywhere. They're equipped with noise cancelation technology, making them capable of filtering ambient noise, so you can focus on your music while running, cycling, or commuting. They also have conversation-enhancing technology, so you can take hands-free calls with no trouble.

The TruPro 3s feature the Bluetooth 5.0 chip, meaning they provide a fast and stable wireless signal transmission without skips and drops. They automatically connect to the last paired device, and they're compatible with iOS and Android. Each earbud lasts up to 2 to 3 hours on a single charge, which you can extend with the high-capacity charging case.

The earbuds also have sports ear hooks that stay in place even when you are on the move. And since they're IPX7 waterproof, they're durable enough to withstand water, sweat, rain, and any weather.

"The price and style are great. They're convenient and charge quickly. They're easy to carry and helped block out sound, such as on a recent flight. Perfect for listening to my podcasts or videos on the go," says verified buyer Brad K.

The TruPro 3 TWS Earbuds normally retail for $99, but you can get them on sale for $19.99. You can also pick from various colors: black, white, yellow, green, light blue, and pink.

