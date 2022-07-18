Using AI, Ultiself identifies activities with positive impact on your life

“If you believe you can change—if you make it a habit—the change becomes real.” This quote is by Charles Duhigg, author of “The Power of Habit,” the book upon which Ultiself is based, a life-changing app that will help you reach your true potential.

We all have habits, both good and bad, that affect our daily lives. Naturally, our goals would be to focus on what helps make us more productive and bring us to lead healthier, happier lives. And while we believe that we innately know what motivates us, it may not be so black and white. That extra jolt of caffeine may be detrimental to your performance, rather than give you the boost you think it does, or maybe not. While putting on your sneakers and getting out for a run may seem more like a chore than a fun exercise, it may surprise you to learn how much better it makes you feel and perform in the long run.

The Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App uses artificial intelligence to track your daily activities and identifies what is called your “keystone habits,” that is, the activities that have the greatest positive impact on your life. Once those habits have been isolated, you can pick the one or ones you want to concentrate on and Ultiself will act as your personal coach to help you stay on track. By developing routines and zeroing in on those positive influences, you will be able to increase your focus, decrease your stress, improve your confidence, and up your productivity multifold.

UltiSelf & Stacksocial | The Ultimate Version of You

Rated 4.5/5 stars on AppStore and 4.1/5 stars on AppGrooves, Ultiself will help you to build a perfect biohacking routine in just minutes, without the added expense of hiring coaches. One happy client lauds that “the application never fails. It notifies you daily so that you write down your habits; it rewards you with points if you manage to exceed your goals and it also sends you emails to give you advice.”

A lifetime subscription to the Ultiself App is available now for only $19 (regularly valued at $159).

Prices subject to change