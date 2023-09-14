Upgrade your tablet game to this refurbished iPad mini 4, now only $290

TL;DR: This refurbished iPad mini 4 combines the benefits of compact design, powerful features, and lower cost, making it an ideal choice for on-the-go productivity, entertainment, and connectivity. It's now only $289.99 (reg. $599.00).

In a world where bigger isn't always better, the Apple iPad mini 4 stands tall, or rather, stands sleekly, as the perfect companion for those on the move. This little powerhouse is a technological marvel packed into a slender, portable frame.

At just 6.1mm thick, this pre-loved iPad mini 4 effortlessly slips into your bag or even your back pocket. Whether you're commuting, traveling, or just lounging at home, this tablet's slim design ensures you're never weighed down by bulky tech. Even better, it's now only $289.99 (reg. $599) for a limited time.

Under the hood, it houses the formidable Apple A8 chip, guaranteeing a seamless experience whether you're streaming high-definition videos, browsing through your extensive photo gallery, or tackling more intensive tasks like video editing. With this chip, this iPad mini can handle those things easily.

This refurbished iPad mini 4 also boasts an 8MP iSight camera ready to capture stunning photos and videos wherever you are. Whether it's a breathtaking sunset or a spontaneous selfie, your memories will shine bright.

FaceTime with friends and family has never looked better. The 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera ensures crystal-clear video calls, making you feel closer to your loved ones even when you're miles apart. Pixelated faces and blurry conversations are a thing of the past.

With 64GB of storage, the iPad mini 4 provides ample room for your favorite apps, movies, music, and more. No more dreaded "Storage Almost Full" notifications — only endless entertainment possibilities. And with its remarkable 10-hour battery life, you can take this tablet anywhere from sunup to sundown without constantly searching for an outlet.

Don’t let the fact that it’s refurbished dissuade you. Just think, you're reducing electronic waste and the carbon footprint of manufacturing new devices, contributing to a more sustainable future. Refurbished iPads undergo rigorous testing to ensure they perform like new, meaning you’ll get a high-quality gadget at a fraction of the price.

This pre-owned iPad mini 4 may be small, but it's a force to be reckoned with. Bundled with a tempered glass screen, snap-on black case, AC wall adapter, and lightning charger, it's designed to follow you anywhere.

Grab this refurbished iPad mini 4 with accessories for just $289.99.

Prices subject to change.