This Indiegogo-funded laser projector fits in your pocket

Setting up a cinematic experience anywhere has never been easier with the Wemax Go Smallest ALPD Laser Projector, currently price-dropped and $169 off.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, this remarkable gadget provides a unique cinema-grade experience wherever you go. Take movie watching, game playing, or Netflix show binging up a notch by watching it on a 15" to 100" screen — this portable device will amplify your viewing possibilities and, best yet, can be taken with you wherever you go.

Wemax Go - World's Thinnest ALPD Laser Projector (Official)

Using an ALPD high-quality miniaturized laser, Wemax Go brings remarkable crystal-clear projections with a double-bright display in your backyard, car, or living room wall. The ALDP quality is, in fact, 200% brighter than traditional LED laser projectors, bringing with it an ultimate quality that is vibrant even with the sun shining through your windows. Pairing with any of your devices via 2.4GH Wi-Fi, the device will display movies, shows, games, and so much more in high-quality 1080p HD resolution and 102% Red.709 Color Gamut that can be projected on any surface.

Weighing in at only .66lbs and measuring in at only 1" thick, Wemax Go allows you to watch movies for up to 4 hours when connected to a power bank. There's also a Smart Eye Protection feature that keeps your eyes protected while displaying your content. A wide variety of video and image formats can be shown and mirrored directly from your phone, allowing for ultimate versatility on what you can watch and display. Other features include a projector bag for safekeeping while the device is not in use, a power adapter for easy charging, and a warranty card.

The innovative Wemax Go Smallest ALPD Laser Projector can be purchased today at $429.99 — that's $169 off its original price of $599. Bring the big screen with you to any event with this impressive pocket-sized device.

Prices subject to change.