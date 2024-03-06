Windows 11 Pro raises the bar while we lower the price by an extra 20%

TL;DR: Windows 11 Pro offers enhanced security, seamless integration of productivity tools like Microsoft Teams, intuitive multitasking features, improved accessibility options, and boosted performance. It's available now for $31.99 (reg. $199) with coupon code ENJOY20, 20% off our already reduced price.

Get ready to experience a game-changing upgrade with Windows 11 Pro! It's here to simplify and supercharge your digital life. Gone are the days of ordinary operating systems; Windows 11 Pro is a powerhouse transforming the way we use our devices.

When you start up your device, Windows 11 Pro welcomes you with a sleek, modern interface that's nothing short of captivating. With smooth animations and rounded corners, your computer instantly feels more intuitive and enjoyable to use. It's not just about looks—it's about making your computing experience feel like a breeze.

But Windows 11 Pro doesn't just look good; it packs some seriously handy features too. Imagine having Microsoft Teams seamlessly integrated right into the system. Now you can chat and collaborate with colleagues or friends without switching apps. Whether you're working on a project or catching up with buddies, Microsoft Teams is there to keep you connected and productive.

And talk about multitasking—Windows 11 Pro makes it a breeze with features like Snap Layouts and Snap Groups. These tools help you effortlessly manage multiple windows, whether you're comparing documents or keeping tabs on your inbox while working on a presentation. It's all about helping you stay organized and on top of your tasks.

Accessibility is also a top priority with Windows 11 Pro. From improved screen reader options to better voice typing, Microsoft has made sure that everyone can use their system comfortably and efficiently, regardless of their needs.

Meet Windows 11 | The Basics

And when it comes to security and performance, Windows 11 Pro has you covered. With features like Windows Information Protection and Microsoft Information Protection, your data stays safe and secure. Plus, with BitLocker Encryption and Windows Hello for Business, your digital fortress is stronger than ever. Plus with DirectX 12 Ultimate and Windows Studio Effects, get ready for a boost in graphics performance and access to cool creative tools that'll take your user experience to new heights.

One activation key can be used for a maximum of 2 devices. Note that Windows 11 Pro is a version of Windows 11 designed for PCs that meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. If you're currently running Windows 10 you will need to update to Windows 11 before installing 11 Pro.

Windows 11 Pro is all about blending innovation with efficiency, setting a whole new standard for how you work and play on your computer. It's the upgrade you've been waiting for!

With coupon code ENJOY20, get 20% off our already reduced price. Until 11:59 PST on March 10, 2024 get a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $31.99 (reg. $199).

StackSocial prices subject to change