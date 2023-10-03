Grab a Windows 11 Pro license for under $30 with this deal

TL;DR: Install Windows 11 Pro on up to three computers for just $29.97 with this deal.

If you're a PC user, you can elevate your computer's security and productivity features simply by upgrading to Windows 11 Pro.

It's no secret that Microsoft Windows is one of the most — if not the most — widely used operating systems in the world. The Windows 11 Pro happens to be the latest and greatest iteration, benefiting businesses and enterprises looking to give their security a major boost. But if you're using your computer for personal use, you'll still benefit from its host of enhanced security upgrades, improved performance, and better user experience.

Before anything else, it's worth noting that your computer must be able to run Windows 11 Pro before making a purchase, so you'll need to check your device's system requirements, otherwise, you won't be able to install it altogether.

If your computer allows an upgrade, you'll get to enjoy an operating system designed to help you thrive in a hybrid working environment. Installable on a maximum of three computers, this OS allows for remote desktop access from anywhere. Windows Information Protection lets you separate personal and work data, while Microsoft Information Protection integration protects your pertinent data from potential leaks.

It steps security up even more with BitLocker Encryption, which makes the data in your hard drive undecipherable through robust encryption. Thanks to Windows Hello for Business, you can also enforce remote deployment, multifactor authentication, and support for certificate-based authentication.

Of course, a litany of productivity-focused features are integrated as well, including snap layouts, desktops, seamless redocking, new and improved Windows Studio effects, Smart App control, and a more intuitive interface.

One verified buyer noted: "Awesome update. Great price. Worked like a charm. Registered with no issues. The upgrade occurred flawlessly."

Windows 11 Pro license

