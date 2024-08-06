Don't miss Windows 11 Pro for just $19.97 for a limited time

TL;DR: Through August 8 you can upgrade your OS to Windows 11 Pro for just $19.97 (reg. $199) through August 8.

Unlock your PC's full potential with Windows 11 Pro, on sale for $19.97. Upgrade now for a modern interface, advanced security, and professional features. The AI integration is ideal for boosting productivity and enjoying top-tier gaming graphics.

Is your PC struggling with outdated features and slow performance? Or is your business looking to enhance employee productivity and security without breaking the bank?

If so, it's an excellent time to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro, the latest operating system designed to elevate your digital experience. Whether you're a home user or a business professional, Windows 11 Pro offers a range of powerful features that can transform how you work and play.

Meet Windows Copilot, your AI-powered assistant that helps you navigate and use your PC more effectively. From setting reminders and summarizing documents to finding information and much more, Copilot was designed to assist you in achieving more. You'll also find the AI integration in other places, such as the Paint app with its easy background removal tool.

Meet Windows 11 | The Basics

Windows 11 Pro also has a sleek, modern design that's visually appealing, intuitive, and easy to navigate. The refreshed Start menu, centered taskbar, and rounded corners create a clean and streamlined user experience.

Security is a must in today's digital landscape, and Windows 11 Pro delivers with elevated protection. Enjoy peace of mind with biometric login via Windows Hello, TPM 2.0 for secure hardware encryption, Smart App Control to prevent malicious software and other comprehensive security updates.

This operating system is fine-tuned to streamline your daily tasks and enhance efficiency with features like voice typing, enhanced search capabilities, and snap layouts.

Whether you're updating a personal computer or outfitting a business fleet, Windows 11 Pro offers the tools and features needed to succeed in today's fast-paced world.

Pick up Windows 11 Pro for just $19.97 (reg. $199) through August 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

