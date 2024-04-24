Windows 11 Pro is the $30 upgrade every professional needs

TL;DR: With Windows 11 Pro, now on sale for $29.97 (reg. $199), AI-powered features like Copilot and Smart App Control elevate your productivity and safeguard your PC.

Microsoft has long been known to consistently push boundaries and redefine user experiences. Windows 11 Pro upholds this legacy, offering a feature-rich environment that empowers you to be more productive and secure than ever before.

One of the most exciting advancements lies in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). Copilot, a powerful AI assistant, anticipates your needs and streamlines workflows. Imagine composing an email. Copilot can automatically suggest relevant meeting times based on recipient availability or extract key data points for effortless inclusion. This intelligent support extends to presentations, data analysis, and more, saving you valuable time and effort.

Collaboration also receives a significant boost. Paint's innovative co-creation mode fosters seamless teamwork, allowing colleagues, no matter where they are, to brainstorm and create stunning visuals together. This real-time, cloud-based functionality eliminates geographical barriers and fosters a more dynamic collaborative environment.

Security remains paramount. Windows 11 Pro leverages AI-powered Smart App Control, acting as a vigilant guardian against potential threats. This intelligent system meticulously analyzes applications before execution, preventing the installation of malicious software and safeguarding your critical data.

Now, the question arises: with Windows 11 available as a free upgrade, why opt for Pro? While the base version caters to everyday needs, Pro unlocks a treasure trove of features specifically designed for businesses and power users. Robust data encryption, seamless integration with enterprise domain networks for centralized IT management, and the ability to run multiple operating systems simultaneously— these functionalities elevate your PC into a true productivity powerhouse. And if you’re still operating on Windows 10, Windows 11 Pro offers new applications, updates, and features not available on the older OS. Plus if you happen to have bought a refurbished PC, you may not be looking at the newest operating system.

Windows 11 Pro transcends the realm of a simple operating system. It's a comprehensive suite of productivity and security tools designed to empower businesses and users to achieve more. By leveraging cutting-edge AI and robust security features, Windows 11 Pro ushers in a new era of intelligent and secure computing.

Unlock the full potential of your PC and elevate your workflow to new heights with Windows 11 Pro, on sale for $29.97 (reg. $199) until 11:59PM PST on April 30, 2024.

