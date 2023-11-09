This $90 Wireless Car Display is the perfect gift for auto enthusiasts

TL;DR: This 7" Wireless Car Display, seamlessly compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, revolutionizes your driving experience by keeping you connected, entertained, and safe on the road. Now on sale until November 9th for $89.97 (reg. $139.99).

We know that Santa’s been circumnavigating the world for centuries just fine, but imagine if he had one of these Wireless Car Displays on his sleigh. It could make his worldwide gift-giving operation that much more efficient, not to mention high-tech.

We realize that St. Nick’s mode of transport may not exactly be equipped to handle the conveniences this little wonder has to offer. After all, it does require a Bluetooth connection and we are not sure that’s available in all the far reaches of the Earth. But for you, or a loved one, you’ll be able to connect with ease. And once you do, it handles navigation, phone calls, music, and more, letting you focus on the road.

Sounds pretty great, doesn’t it? What’s going to make this even better is that until November 9th, this fantastic device is further reduced to $89.97. No need to wait until Black Friday. Start your Christmas shopping now and take advantage of this limited-time offer to make your loved ones' journeys safer and more enjoyable. With its versatile features and reduced price, it's the perfect holiday gift for any tech-savvy driver, whether that be you or someone on your list.

Installing this car display is as easy as unwrapping a holiday gift – just plug and play! The device adheres effortlessly to smooth surfaces like windshields and dashboards, and is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Voice control is a standout feature, allowing you to make calls, browse Google Maps, play your favorite holiday tunes, and more, all with the power of your voice. No more fumbling with buttons or taking your hands off the wheel, ensuring a safer and more convenient drive.

The device features a stunning high-definition touchscreen with a resolution of 1024 x 600. This ensures that your visuals are sharp, vibrant, and easy to read. Whether you're using navigation, watching videos, or browsing your favorite apps, the display quality is top-notch. It even supports 1920 x 1080P video and most audio file formats, so you can enjoy your media in high fidelity.

So give your trusty ride (or a loved one’s) a tech-savvy makeover this season, and you'll wonder how you ever got by without it. It's like adding a dash of holiday magic to your daily drive – and who doesn't want that?

Get the 7” Wireless Car Display for only $89.97 (reg. $139.99), no coupon required. Offer ends 11:59PM PST on November 9, 2023.

