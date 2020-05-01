Stock your wine collection with 18 bottles from around the world

Drinking wine in moderation comes with health benefits; for example, the resveratrol found in red wine may decrease depression and anxiety. But above all, it's just flat out relaxing to unwind with a glass of wine after work or on the weekend. If you're looking to stock up without having to make another trip to the store, this deal from World Wine Tour Collection can help you enjoy the benefits and pleasure of drinking wine, and it's one sale today for $162. That's 50% off the normal price of $324.

This limited-time deal makes it easy to enjoy stellar wines without ever leaving home. The World Wide Tour Collection includes up to 16 different premium international wines from vineyards across the world. You'll receive wines from countries such as Spain, Italy, Chile, Argentina, France, the United States, Australia, and more. Meaning, you get the convenience of drinking sophisticated flavors from around the globe without needing to leave your home or venture out into a crowded grocery store or liquor market.

What's more, you get the freedom to decide which style of wine you want to receive with this deal. Choose from a mixed wine pack, an all-red wine pack, or an all-white wine pack. Depending on what you choose, the collection includes up to 12 different grape varietals such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Malbec, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and more. That means you're not only guaranteed to love the wine you order since it will perfectly match your taste but also you get the chance to experience and discover new wines thanks to this curated process.

Please note that there will be duplicates of a few of the most popular wines in your order and that this deal cannot ship to the following states: Kentucky, Alabama, Hawaii, Alaska, Mississippi, and Utah.

The 50% Off World Wine Tour Collection deal helps you enjoy the benefits and pleasure of drinking wine without ever needing to leave home. Get it on sale today for $162.