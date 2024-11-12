Mini projector, massive fun all winter long for just $65

Get cozy with the XGODY Gimbal 3 Smart Mini Projector—now just $64.99. Perfect for movie nights, gaming, and parties, this compact projector delivers vibrant 720p visuals and Android streaming right on your wall. It's also a great gift idea.

Give the gift of cozying up for a movie night with a projector that brings stunning visuals right into the living room—or, better yet, anywhere. For just $64.99 (usually $169), the XGODY Gimbal 3 is a portable, powerful mini projector designed for endless fun. Whether you’re watching holiday movies, gaming with friends, or streaming Netflix on a big screen, this projector can oblige.

This projector is perfect for anyone who loves making an experience out of entertainment. With 12,000 lumens of brightness and 720p resolution, the XGODY Gimbal 3 gives you sharp, vibrant visuals that look great even with the lights on. And thanks to its Android 11 operating system, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, you can access streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video without needing extra devices.

Transform Your Entertainment Space with the XGODY Gimbal3

What makes the XGODY Gimbal 3 a must-have? This little device brings big value. Besides bringing exceptional clarity to whatever you like to watch, it has a rotating lens and is wall-mountable. This means you can adjust the angle or mount it for optimal use.

Thanks to its compact design and lightweight build, you can take the XGODY Gimbal 3 anywhere. Hosting a movie premiere? Planning a group presentation? Need a travel projector for a quick setup at a friend’s house? The XGODY Gimbal 3 is designed to bring big-screen fun wherever you go. Plus, with a 50,000-hour lamp life, this projector is built to last, making it a reliable companion for all your entertainment plans.

Level up your entertainment capabilities or those of someone on your holiday list with this limited-time offer.

Get the XGODY Gimbal 3 Smart Mini Projector for just $64.99 (reg. $169) while supplies last and order through December 15 for holiday delivery.

StackSocial prices subject to change