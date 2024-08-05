Create an AI video actor with this discounted app

Creating personalized videos is crucial for businesses and content creators, but it also requires a lot of work. X-Me gives users the tools to generate an AI avatar that replicates your appearance and voice, and it's only $89.99 for life.

Whether you need a video breaking down a complex concept or a simple product overview, you never need to pick up a camera to create videos featuring your AI avatar. Here's how it works.

How does X-Me AI Avatar Generator work?

X-Me creates your AI avatar by analyzing a video sample you upload. Your sample has to be at least 10 seconds long, be recorded with a high-quality camera in good lighting, and feature you looking directly at the camera. Be sure to also check the list of what to avoid.

Once the AI has analyzed your sample video, it will create an avatar that you can use in AI-generated videos. The AI replicates your likeness and vocal tone, so it's like you're starring in your own videos, minus the effort of recording and editing. Plus, your avatar can automatically speak over 120 different languages. It's your one AI spokesperson with you as the script writer.

Create your spokesperson videos, in minutes!

If you want to save time writing scripts for the AI to read, take advantage of the GPT script writer, which generates scripts based on your inputs about topics and audience demographics.

Your lifetime subscription gives you 30 credits a month. One credit equals one minute of video, and unused credits rollover every month.

Streamline your video creation process

Create your own AI avatar that can read any script you give it.

Get a Lifetime Subscription to X-Me AI Avatar Video Generator for $89.99 (reg. $360).

