Dell encourages workplace collaboration with 75 inch touchscreen monitor
Many boardrooms or team meeting spaces have a whiteboard for collaborative working, some may even have modern digital varieties with smart device integration. Dell is offering a similar kind of collaborative working experience, but on a 75 inch 4K IPS touchscreen monitor that the team can all work on at the same time.
The 75 4K Interactive Touch Monitor features a 20-point multi-touch InGlass display for simultaneous onscreen working by multiple users. The company is promising a responsive touchscreen experience with "virtually zero lag," and fingers, palms and styluses can all be used at the same time.
Dell is also is promising crisp fonts and sharp images, while ComfortView reduces blue light emission for user eye comfort and anti-glare and anti-smudge coatings help keep the team focused on what's happening onscreen.
Since business users are unlikely to be exactly the same height, something Dell is calling Screen Drop technology has been incorporated into the device. By pressing buttons at the side, the monitor can be raised or lowered to suit.
If space is at a premium, Dell says that the model can be "seamlessly integrated" with its (optional) OptiPlex Micro PC to create an all-in-one computing solution for the boardroom. And company IT personnel can manage the display remotely thanks to cooked-in RS232, RJ45 and HDMI CEC connectivity.
Other connectivity includes two more standard HDMI ports, USB ports and audio in and out jacks.
All that room-dominating visual tech doesn't come cheap though. Dell expects to make the 75 4K Interactive Touch Monitor available from April for US$5,999.99. Flat Frog Whiteboard collaboration software is included.
Source: Dell
