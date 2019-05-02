That makes this new discovery the first Denisovan bone to be found outside of their namesake location. The mandible was originally found in Baishiya Karst Cave in Xiahe, China in 1980, before being passed onto Lanzhou University. But what species it came from remained a mystery until now, after the researchers examined it more closely. The bone turned up no traces of DNA, but the identity of its owner was found by analyzing proteins extracted from one of its teeth.