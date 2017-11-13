The Devialet Phantom looks like no other wireless speaker. When it launched a couple of years ago, it carried a price tag that made you wonder if a decimal point had been misplaced, it rocked out 750 W of zero saturation, distortion-free sound from its unusual driver configuration and attracted more than its fair share of audio expert appreciation. The French audio house has since released a 3,000 W Silver model and a 4,500 W Gold version, which really made the original look like a poor relation. That's now been remedied with the release of an updated 1,200 W "entry level" Phantom.