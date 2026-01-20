World’s fastest-growing plant is also a surprising superfood

You might be more familiar with it as a versatile fibrous material or the staple food of giant pandas, but bamboo has now entered the health-food realm thanks to the first review into its dietary benefits. Those include aiding blood sugar regulation, fighting inflammation and improving gut health.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) have assembled the first review that assesses existing scientific studies into bamboo, the fastest growing plant on the planet. While it's a common ingredient in many Asian diets, it isn't that well known for its nutritional value.

"Bamboo is already commonly eaten in parts of Asia and it has huge potential to be a healthy, sustainable addition to diets worldwide – but it must be prepared correctly," said senior author Lee Smith, a professor of Public Health at ARU. "The multiple health benefits we identified, including its potential to tackle modern health challenges like diabetes and heart disease, are likely due to the nutritional content of bamboo and its extracts, with bamboo rich in proteins, amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals and vitamins."

The researchers found that, in existing studies, bamboo has been singled out for its moderate levels of fiber, low fat content, amino acids, selenium and potassium, as well as thiamine, niacin and vitamins A, B6 and E. In these studies, the plant had been assessed in human trials (in vivo) and laboratory experiments on human cells (in vitro).

Studies reported that bamboo shoots may improve metabolic health and blood sugar control, and its fiber content – cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin – could benefit bowel function. Other reports tied it to lower inflammatory responses and increased antioxidant activity.

Interestingly, one study found that bamboo compounds inhibited the formation of furan and reduced the formation of acrylamide – the toxic chemicals produced through frying or roasting some foods. That said, consumption of some species of raw bamboo was also associated with the production of cyanogenic glycosides, which can release cyanide.

While comprehensive, the study nonetheless highlights the lack of research into the topic – the team only identified four papers that offered robust data.

"Our review shows bamboo’s clear promise as a possible ‘superfood,' but there are also gaps in our knowledge," said Smith. "We could only find four studies involving human participants that met our criteria, so additional high-quality human trials are necessary before we can make firm recommendations."

While most of us know what bamboo looks like, there are actually more than 1,400 identified species spread around the world, and because of its fast growth and conservative water requirements, it also offers sustainability. That said, so far we only know of just over 100 types that have edible shoots – and as this research shows, its value as a human food source is still a work in progress.

The study was published in the journal Advances in Bamboo Science.

Source: Anglia Ruskin University