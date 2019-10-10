Canon releases tiny outdoor camera built into a carabiner

After initially testing the waters with a short crowdfunding campaign back in July, Canon's Ivy Rec Clippable Outdoor Camera is now going on general sale.

Only a few hundred units were listed on Indiegogo back in July, and all were snapped up. That campaign estimated shipping to US backers would begin this month, and now Canon has announced that the teeny stills/video adventure camera wrapped in a colorful carabiner is going on sale to the wider public later this month.

Canon sees users attaching the device to belt loops, bag rings and so on and then recording their exploits – be that "jumping on a trampoline, biking down a mountainside, screaming on a roller coaster or feeling the beat at a music festival."

There's no viewfinder as such, if you want to frame up a shot, you just look through the clip and pretty much what you can see will be captured in photo or video form. This means that users don't have to worry too much about treating the Ivy Rec with kid gloves. It's reported waterproof to 6.6 ft (2 m) for up to 30 minutes, and can survive drops from 6.6 ft too.

The 4.4 x 1.8 x 0.7-in (110.5 x 45.2 x 18.5-mm) Ivy Rec is built around a 13 megapixel CMOS sensor and an f/2.2 25.4 mm lens. Auto light sensitivity runs to ISO100-3,200, there's electronic image stabilization, and the default video setting of 720p at 30 frames per second can be increased to 1080p at up to 60 fps. Continuous video recording maxes out at 10 minutes.

There's a dial on the back to select photo or video modes, a shutter button to the top, and a port bay to the bottom rocking microUSB and a microSD slot. The little camera pairs with the iOS/Android Canon Mini Cam app for wireless data transfer and remote operation – using the smartphone screen as a live viewfinder – over Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11n Wi-Fi.

Canon wants you to #RECtheWorld from later this month, when the Ivy Rec will go on sale in three color options for US$129.99.

Source: Canon